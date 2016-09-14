Sept 15 Australian shares are expected to edge lower at Thursday's open, tracking Wall Street, after snapping four consecutive sessions of losses in the previous session. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent, or 19 points, to 5,214, a 13.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday. Investors will look out for Australian jobs data due later in the day, that is expected to show unemployment steady at 5.7 percent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.2 percent, or 9.13 points, higher at 7,219.85 at 22:03 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)