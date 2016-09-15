Sept 16 Australian shares were set for a third consecutive session of gains on Friday following Wall Street, but remained on track to end lower for the week. The local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent, or 33 points, to 5,262, a 22.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.2 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.4 percent, or 29.11 points, up to 7,225.35 at 2216 GMT. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)