Sept 19 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of gains, tracking a decline on Wall Street and some weakness in key commodity prices. The local share price index futures was flat at 5275 points, a 21.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 1.1 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up for a second straight session at 0.14 percent, or 9.9 points, higher at 7,260.41 at 22:15 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)