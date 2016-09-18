UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 19 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, snapping three straight sessions of gains, tracking a decline on Wall Street and some weakness in key commodity prices. The local share price index futures was flat at 5275 points, a 21.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 1.1 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up for a second straight session at 0.14 percent, or 9.9 points, higher at 7,260.41 at 22:15 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts