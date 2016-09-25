Sept 26 Australian shares are expected to snap four straight sessions of gains on Monday, tracking Wall Street, after posting their biggest weekly gain in two months in the previous session. The local share price index futures was 0.4 percent, or 24 points, lower at 5,396, a 35.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.1 percent higher on Friday. New Zealand's main index was down 0.2 percent, or 10.87 points, at 7285.87 at 21:15 GMT. Daylight saving time officially began in New Zealand on Sunday, prompting cash markets to open an hour earlier. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)