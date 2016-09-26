Sept 26 Australian shares are set for a sluggish start on Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as investors await the first U.S. presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. The local share price index futures was 0.8 percent, or 44 points, lower at 5,373, a 58.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat at 5,431.42 points on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.15 percent, or 11.21 points, at 7,253.66 at 21:52 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)