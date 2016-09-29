UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 30 Australian shares are set to snap two consecutive sessions of gains on Friday, following a sharp fall on Wall Street, offsetting support from rising oil prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent, or 34 points, to 5,429, a 42.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 1.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.6 percent, or 43.67 points, at 7,299.78, at 2200 GMT. The benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts