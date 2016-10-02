Oct 3 Australian shares are expected to trade in positive territory on Monday as Deutsche Bank's shares recovered from record lows on a report it is close to a settlement with U.S. authorities over the sale of toxic mortgage bonds. Deutsche Bank shares, which hit a record low earlier on Friday, extended their recovery after the AFP news agency said the bank was near to a settlement for $5.4 billion. The local share price index futures climbed 0.6 percent or 30 points to 5,446, a 10.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.65 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched lower by 0.1 percent to 7,351.49 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Wayne Cole)