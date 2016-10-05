Oct 6 Australian shares are expected to regain some ground on Thursday, mirroring Wall Street, after oil prices advanced to June highs. Oil prices settled up about 2 percent on Wednesday after the fifth unexpected weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories added to support amid hopes major producers will agree to cut output next month. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,458, a 5.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 31.1 points or 0.57 percent to 5,452.9 at the close of trade. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell for a third straight session, sliding 0.1 percent to 7,263.56 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)