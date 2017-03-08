March 9 Australian shares looked set to open lower on Thursday with resources stocks expected to slide on weaker commodity prices. The local share price index future was down 0.2 percent or 12 points at 5,735, a 24.7-point discount to Wednesday's close on the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . Oil prices plunged 5 percent to their lowest levels this year on Wednesday after data showing a much bigger than expected rise in U.S. inventories. Chinese steel futures sagged as investors locked in recent gains, while iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended flat, after three days of declines. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7,179.05 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)