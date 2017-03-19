March 20 Australian shares are expected to dip slightly, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, as investors digest the impact of a meeting of the financial leaders of the world's biggest economies in Germany over the weekend. G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S. government's attempts to water down past commitments. Local share price index futures were down 0.2 percent, or 13 points, at 5,770, representing a 29.6 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent up in its previous session on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.85 percent, or 62.59 points, to 7,095.55, entering its second straight session of losses. The index was pulled down by a 12.2 percent fall in Fletcher Building after it cut its full year earnings guidance by about 13 percent and said losses had mounted at two major construction projects. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)