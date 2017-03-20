March 21 Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, following U.S. stocks, which fell on worries that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes will take longer than expected. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent at 5,755, a 23.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.4 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 17.30 points, at 7,074.35 by 2108 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)