March 22 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a sharp overnight fall in Wall Street as investors worried that U.S. President Donald Trump will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts. The local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent at 5,710, a 64.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 24.45 points, to 7061.09 by 2114 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on