March 23 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, rebounding from their biggest one-day fall in over four months. The local share price index futures rose 0.34 percent to 5,687, a 2.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.6 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index had fallen 0.15 percent, or 10.30 points, to 7,050.53 at 2117 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)