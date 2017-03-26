March 27 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, which fell after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system. Losses in commodities prices are also expected to weigh on the benchmark index , as Chinese steel and iron ore futures fell for a fourth day on Friday, adding to a nearly week-long selloff. The local share price index futures was down 0.017 percent or 1 point to 5,748, a 5.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.8 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.16 percent or 11.49 points to 7085.32 at 2121 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)