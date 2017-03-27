March 28 Australian shares are expected to inch slightly higher on Tuesday, as investors remain hopeful that the U.S. healthcare reform bill's failure will pave the way for quicker action on the rest of President Donald Trump's agenda. Material stocks are seen continuing their downward slide, thanks to Chinese steel and iron ore futures sinking to February lows amid concerns about growing inventories. Oil prices fell as investors remained uncertain whether producing nations would extend an OPEC-led output cut beyond the end of June in an effort to reduce a global glut. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 16 points at 5,752, a 5.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 6.85 points or 0.12 percent lower on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally by 2106 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)