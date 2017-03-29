March 30 Australian shares are expected to cool
off at the open on Thursday after two straight days of gains,
trailing a slight rise on Wall Street where investors began
looking ahead to first-quarter earnings season.
Higher oil prices are expected to keep energy stocks
buoyant.
The local share price index futures rose 0.09
percent, or 5 points, to 5,865, an 8.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose nearly 1 percent in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.92
points at 7,135.49 at 2109 GMT.
