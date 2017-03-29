March 30 Australian shares are expected to cool off at the open on Thursday after two straight days of gains, trailing a slight rise on Wall Street where investors began looking ahead to first-quarter earnings season. Higher oil prices are expected to keep energy stocks buoyant. The local share price index futures rose 0.09 percent, or 5 points, to 5,865, an 8.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose nearly 1 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 1.92 points at 7,135.49 at 2109 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)