April 6 Australian shares are expected to fall on Thursday, following Wall Street, which ended lower after the Federal Reserve signaled it could change its bond investment policy this year. Gold stocks are likely to come under pressure as gold fell overnight after strong U.S. jobs data boosted the U.S. dollar but losses were limited after Fed minutes were released. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or 16 points, to 5,843.0, a 33.197-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2 percent at 7,251.02 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)