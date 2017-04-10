April 11 Australian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday, while BHP Billiton , saw its U.S.-listed shares rise after the miner rejected a plan by activist shareholder Elliott Advisors to scrap its dual company structure. BHP Billiton on Monday shot down a plan by activist shareholder Elliott Advisors to scrap the miner's dual company structure,saying the costs would outweigh any benefits. The local share price index futures dipped 2 points to 5,899, a 13.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent to a near 2-year high on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.96 points, or 0.03 percent, in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)