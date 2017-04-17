April 18 Australian shares are expected to inch lower on Tuesday after a long Easter weekend as commodity prices took a beating on worries over a supply glut. Steel and iron ore prices extended losses, after China produced record steel volume in March, stirring concerns about a supply glut. Crude oil prices fell on news of rising U.S. shale production and profit taking following three straight weeks of gains. The local share price index futures fell 15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5852, a 37.95-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)