April 19 Australian shares are poised to fall on Wednesday as commodity prices tumble amid geopolitical issues and oversupply worries. Copper, lead and zinc hit three-month lows as geopolitical tensions hurt investor appetite for base metals while iron ore fell to its weakest since January on worries of oversupply. Oil prices fell, with U.S. crude prices down over a percent in post settlement trade after the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicated crude stockpiles fell less than analysts had forecast, in its weekly data. Sentiment is also expected to be affected by Wall Street, which fell overnight on poor quarterly results of blue chips like Goldman Sachs Group and Johnson & Johnson . The local share price index futures fell by 38 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5790, a 46.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, or 11.08 points, to 7222.53 in early trade. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)