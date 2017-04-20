April 21 Australian shares are expected to perk up on Friday, cheered by a rally on Wall Street and improving iron ore prices. Nasdaq ended at a record high on solid corporate earnings led by credit card company American Express . Iron ore snapped a three-day rout and jumped 3.1 percent while oil prices ended mixed. The local share price index futures edged up 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,833, an 11.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 10.16 points to 7,198.21 in early trade. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)