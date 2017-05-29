May 30 Australian share are set for a subdued start on Tuesday as investors look for cues from Wall Street which was closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5709, a 1.9 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Chandini Monnnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)