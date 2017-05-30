May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)