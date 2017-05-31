June 1 Australian shares are likely to open slightly lower on Thursday as commodity prices remain under pressure with rising worries of global oversupply in oil, iron ore and nickel reserves affecting prices. Sentiment was also affected by U.S. stocks which were subdued on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness, offsetting gains in defensive plays. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 8 points to 5,732, a 7.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent, or 15.41 points, to 7,403.49 at 2207 GMT. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Nicole Pinto)