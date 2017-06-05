June 6 Australian shares were expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, with commodity stocks set to come under pressure from falling oil and copper prices. Oil prices fell amid concerns that the cutting of ties with Qatar by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states could hamper a global deal to reduce oil production, while copper prices fell on a recovering dollar and an increase in Shanghai inventories. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 4 points to 5,760, a 5.13-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index fell 0.6 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent or 3.9 points to 7,496.03 at 2200 GMT For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)