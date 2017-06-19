June 20 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with some support also coming from higher commodity prices. U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy after upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials. Chinese iron ore futures edged up on Monday along with steel prices, while zinc prices touched a two-week high as expectations rose for stronger demand from steelmakers. Local financial and healthcare stocks may also climb higher, mirroring their U.S. counterparts. The local share price index futures rose 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5,751, a 54.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent or 31.17 points to 5,805.20 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)