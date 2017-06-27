June 28 - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking a decline in Wall Street, though miners and energy stocks are likely to rise on the back of strong commodity prices. Wall Street fell on Tuesday after a vote on healthcare legislation was delayed in the U.S. Senate. Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent to hit a one-week high, boosted by a weaker dollar, and Chinese iron ore prices surged 6 percent to one-month highs. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent or 12 points to 5,642, a 72.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Matthew Lewis)