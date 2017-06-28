UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 29 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, mirroring gains on Wall Street led by a rebound in financial and technology stocks, and also supported by strong commodity prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, or 40 points to 5,736, a 19.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts