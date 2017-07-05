July 6 Australian shares are expected to open firm on Thursday, though a slide in oil prices may keep energy stocks under pressure. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 21 points, to 5,726, a 37.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.5 points to 7,594.16 by 2213 GMT. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)