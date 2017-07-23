FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 13 hours
Australia shares to edge lower, NZ slightly down
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Afghanistan
#Commentary
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump's son-in-law Kushner says "I did not collude" with foreign government
U.S.
Trump's son-in-law Kushner says "I did not collude" with foreign government
IMF cuts UK growth forecast
IMF cuts UK growth forecast
Trump's son-in-law Kushner says "I did not collude" with foreign government
U.S.
Trump's son-in-law Kushner says "I did not collude" with foreign government
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
July 23, 2017 / 10:14 PM / in 13 hours

Australia shares to edge lower, NZ slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street and falling oil prices as
investors looked forward to a meeting of Federal Reserve
policymakers and the release of U.S. second-quarter economic
growth data later this week.            
    Oil prices fell 2.5 percent on Friday after a consultancy
forecast a rise in OPEC production for July, fueling fresh
concerns about the existing global crude glut.     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4
percent to 5639.0, a 83.8 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark fell 0.7 percent to 5722.8 on Friday
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.