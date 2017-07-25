Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly down

July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, and boosted further by higher commodity prices. The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday on a heavy day of corporate results while the Nasdaq also managed to set a record high, supported by a positive earnings season. Meanwhile, copper prices hit their highest in two years on Tuesday along with hefty gains in nickel and iron ore prices, while oil gained more than 3 percent a day after U.S. oil producer Anadarko said it would cut capital spending plans to help curb global oversupply. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5705 a 21.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent, to 5,726.6 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)