in 16 hours
Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly down
July 25, 2017 / 10:19 PM / in 16 hours

Australia shares to open higher; NZ slightly down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, and boosted further by
higher commodity prices. 
    The S&P 500 climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday on a
heavy day of corporate results while the Nasdaq also managed to
set a record high, supported by a positive earnings season.     
    Meanwhile, copper prices hit their highest in two years on
Tuesday along with hefty gains in nickel and iron ore prices,
while oil gained more than 3 percent a day after U.S. oil
producer Anadarko said it would cut capital spending plans to
help curb global oversupply.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7
percent to 5705 a 21.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close.  
    The benchmark rose 0.7 percent, to 5,726.6 on Tuesday. New
Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2 percent in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

