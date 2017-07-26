FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to open steady, NZ flat
#Banking and Financial News
July 26, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 9 hours ago

Australia shares expected to open steady, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to trade
sideways on Thursday, as steady commodity prices will most
likely fail to boost sentiment dampened by disappointing
inflation data.
    Data showed Australian consumer prices were surprisingly
lower last quarter and the core inflation rate stayed below
target for a sixth straight quarter, thus lowering the
likelihood of an interest rate hike any time soon.             
    Meanwhile, copper held two-year highs for a second day and
iron ore futures climbed for a third session on Wednesday, while
oil prices rose to near eight-week highs amidst hopes that the
much steeper-than-expected decline in U.S. inventories might
ease the persistent global crude glut.                      
    The local share price index futures          was flat at
5,717, a 59.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.9 percent to 5,776.60 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was flat in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by James Dalgleish)

