SYDNEY, March 7 Australian shares are set for a strong start on Monday after upbeat U.S. jobs data and a rally in commodity prices bolstered risk appetite late last week.

Pointing to a firm open, stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,121, a 31.0-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark jumped 4.3 percent last week, the largest such gain since October.

Miners are expected to lead gains with global miner BHP Billiton seen to open around 6 percent higher after its U.S. ADRs jumped 7 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was unchanged in early trade, having scaled a record peak on Friday.

(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)