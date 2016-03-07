MELBOURNE, March 8 Australian shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by mining and energy stocks, after iron ore prices surged to an eight-month high and oil prices topped $40 a barrel for the first time this year. Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,160.0 to sit at a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 1 percent on Monday to a two-month high. Mining company BHP Billiton is poised to open around 5 percent higher, tracking gains in its U.S. ADRs. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 6.2 points to 6,425.12 in early trade. The world's fourth-largest iron ore mining company, Fortescue Metals Group, will be in the frame after its shares shot up 24 percent to a 16-month high on Monday. The company is set to make an announcement early on Tuesday, followed by a media conference. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by Larry King)