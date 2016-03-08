SYDNEY, March 9 Australian stocks are set to open lower on Wednesday, under continued pressure from weak Chinese trade data. The local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,089.0, to a 18.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed down 0.68 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by Larry King)