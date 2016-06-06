SYDNEY, June 7 Australian stocks are poised to gain on Tuesday, tracking rising commodity prices and optimism on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said she still expected gradual U.S. rate increases. Also likely to underpin the benchmark is the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monthly policy outcome due out later in the session. The central bank is seen certain to hold rates at a record low of 1.75 percent following a cut in May. Stock index futures edged up 0.3 percent to 5,378.0, a 17.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark ended a touch firmer in the last session, within reach of a recent nine-month high of 5,427.7. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady in early trade, not far from an all-time peak set last week. The index was shut on Monday for a public holiday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Chris Reese)