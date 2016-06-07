SYDNEY, June 8 Australian shares were set to edge lower on Wednesday, falling for the first time in four sessions, as a stronger dollar weighed on the local index. Share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,360.0, an 11-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Tuesday. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Meijer)