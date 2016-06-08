SYDNEY, June 9 Australian shares are expected to inch higher on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street following perceived dovish comments from the Federal Reserve chief and firmer oil prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,383, a 13-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark barely changed on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.14 percent to 7,001.33 in early trade after the central bank held its benchmark rates unchanged. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)