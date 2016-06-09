SYDNEY, June 10 Australian stocks are poised to open lower on Friday, following a negative lead from Wall Street and with softer oil and base metals prices likely to weigh on some mining and energy shares. Pointing to an uninspired start, stock index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,335.0, a 26.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent, or 5.6 points, to 6,965.0 in early trade. Bucking the subdued overall market, shares in Air New Zealand climbed 2.8 percent after the airline said it had agreed to sell a 19.98 percent stake in Virgin Australia Holdings to China's Nanshan Group. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)