MELBOURNE, June 20 Australian shares face a wary start on Monday after sliding last week, with all eyes on Britain's EU stay-or-leave vote later this week. Resources stocks may buoy the market following a jump in oil prices and strong Chinese housing price growth. Share price index futures ended flat on Saturday at 5,117.0, but that was a 45.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, signalling downward pressure on the market. The benchmark fell 3 percent last week. Data on Saturday showed China's home price growth was spreading to smaller cities, reinforcing the one bright spot in the world's second-largest economy amid slowing investment and industrial growth. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 6,684.3 in early trade on Monday. Grocery wholesaler Metcash Ltd, one of the most heavily shorted stocks among the top 200, reported a 7 percent drop in full year earnings before interest and tax, in line with market forecasts. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul)