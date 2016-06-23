SYDNEY, June 24 Australian shares are seen starting in positive territory for a second day on Friday as polls suggest that Britain has voted to remain in the European Union. Local share price index futures jumped 1.1 percent overnight to 5,294 points, swinging to a premium of 13.3 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent higher on Thursday at 5,280.70. Investors will keep a keen eye on banking shares such as Commonwealth Bank and ANZ which are seen as likely beneficiaries from a "remain" vote in Britain while gold miners such as Newcrest and Evolution may drop. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 6,847.8 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)