SYDNEY, June 28 Australian shares look set to lose ground on Tuesday following global stock market losses overnight amid continued fallout from the UK's Brexit vote last week. The local share price index futures fell 1.3 percent, a 136.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged up 0.47 percent on Monday, to 5,137.2 at the close of trade, following a 3 percent drop on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.19 percent to 6,673.95 in early trade. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook)