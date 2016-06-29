SYDNEY, June 30 Australian shares are poised to open up more than 1 percent on Thursday as market anxiety over global economic growth eases slightly. The local share price index futures jumped 1.4 percent overnight to 5,166 points, a 23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9 in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse)