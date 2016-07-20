UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 21 Australian shares looked poised to open slightly softer on Thursday, while New Zealand shares hit a record high. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 20 points to 5,469 points. While higher, that is still a 19.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 10.67 points or 0.15 percent in early trade, to reach a record high. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts