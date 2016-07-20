SYDNEY, July 21 Australian shares looked poised to open slightly softer on Thursday, while New Zealand shares hit a record high. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 20 points to 5,469 points. While higher, that is still a 19.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 10.67 points or 0.15 percent in early trade, to reach a record high. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese)