UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, July 27 Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday as a stronger Wall Street pushes the index towards a near one-year high. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,503, a 33.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.14 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Colin Packham, editing by G Crosse and Diane Craft)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts