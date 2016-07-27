SYDNEY, July 28 Australian shares looked set for a cautious start after Wall Street ended flat and commodity prices had a mixed session, though month-end demand could offer support. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,511. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index had nudged up a bare 0.04 percent on Wednesday to 5,539.7, though that was its highest finish since August, 2015. While iron ore prices gained 1 percent overnight, oil and base metals took a hit. Wall Street ended fractionally lower after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but left open the door to an increase later this year. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.04 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole)