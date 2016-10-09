Oct 10 Australian shares are poised for a muted start on Monday after a weaker than expected September U.S. jobs report had modest impact on the prospects of a year-end Federal Reserve rate hike. U.S. employment growth slowed for the third straight month, with employers adding 156,000 jobs in September, shy of the estimate for 175,000. The rate of unemployment climbed to 5 percent from 4.9 percent in August. The local share price index futures inched 0.1 percent higher, a 9.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark touched a six-week peak in the last session and ended the week 0.6 percent higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped for a fifth straight session, down 0.2 percent or 14.5 points, to 7,153.34 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)