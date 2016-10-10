Oct 11 Australian shares will likely climb on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, with energy stocks poised to rise on the back of gains in oil. Oil prices jumped as much as 3 percent on Monday, with Brent hitting a one-year high, after Russia said it was ready to join OPEC in curbing crude output. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,481, a 5.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 0.15 percent, or 8.01 points, at 5,475.40 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was steady at 7115.03 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)