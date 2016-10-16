Oct 17 Australian shares are poised to open lower on Monday, following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy that kept investors on the sidelines. Yellen, at a lunch address in Boston on Friday expressed concerns of a weakening U.S. economic potential and said that aggressive steps may be needed to rebuild it, adding the Fed may need to run a "high-pressure economy" to reverse damage from the 2008-2009 crisis. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent to 5,406 at a 28-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.03 percent lower on Friday, at 5,434. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.3 percent or 20.35 points to 7,112.78 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)