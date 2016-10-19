Oct 20 Australian shares are poised to open marginally higher on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street, as a fall in U.S. crude inventories boosted oil prices. Oil prices climbed more than 2 percent, following the U.S. Energy Information Administration's report that crude stocks fell 5.2 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 14, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a crude build of 2.7 million barrels. The local share price index futures inched up 0.2 percent at 5,415 points, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended half a percent up at 5,435.4 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 6,977.55 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)